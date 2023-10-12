Cher recalls falling in love with 40 years younger boyfriend in ’15 minutes’

It was love at first sight for Cher and Alexander “A.E” Edwards.

Talking to People Magazine on Thursday, the Goddess of Pop got candid about her relationship with the music producer, who is 40 years her junior, which has attracted a lot of media attention ever since they started dating late last year.

Recalling their first meeting, the Believe songstress admitted that she merely met Edwards “for about 15 minutes” at 2022 Paris Fashion week, where she walked the runway for the brand Balmain, before a mutual friend gave him her digits.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist reminisced.

“I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!” she quipped.

Cher and Edwards, who have been collaborating on multiple musical projects, faced a lot of backlash for their relationship after they were first spotted together in November of last year.

However, their four-decades-long age gap doesn’t seem to bother them, with Cher even making multiple tweets about how “love doesn’t know math” and that they’re “happy and not bothering anyone.”



Calling Edwards “special,” Cher further gushed to People, “We’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”