Tom Cruise once played hide-and-seek in his California’s home, reveals Leah Remini

Tom Cruise is known for his unique and strange behaviours whether it’s jumping on the sofa to profess his love at Oprah show or playing hide-and-seek at his home.



According to a report published by US Weekly, Leah Remini revealed in an invitation to a dinner party at Tom’s California home in her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker.

Leah mentioned that she was invited to Cruise’s dinner party where the Top Gun star asserted the guests to play hide-and-seek in the 7000-acre compound.

Tom reportedly called Leah “it” and asked her to ran off into the distance at his home.

Leah remembered telling her husband Angelo Pagan that she was not “it” and would not be playing any hide-and-seek game.

Leah could not remember who won the game, however, Tom Cruise was eventually declared as the winner.

This is not the first time Tom had behaved strange. In 2005, the Mission Impossible actor appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show where he jumped onto her couch and confessed his love for Katie Holmes.

At the time, Tom sparked controversy with his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg defended the actor while speaking to Newsweek.

Steven added that he was not furious at Tom but at the press for making such a big deal out of nothing.