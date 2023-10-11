Dwayne Johnson prays for 'innocent victims' amid Palestine-Israel conflict

Dwayne Johnson ‘heartbroken’ over innocent lives lost amid Palestine-Israel conflict

Dwayne Johnson condemned unjustified terror attacks on the innocent people as conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated.



The Baywatch actor released an official statement on Instagram as he showed solidarity with innocent people who lost their lives during the current wave of violence in both regions.

He wrote, "The growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives is heart wrenching as this war escalates to immense proportions."



The 51-year-old Hollywood actor denounced 'hateful acts of terrorism' amid the ongoing war situation.

"I don’t pretend to know everything about the complex conflict in the Middle East. It commands deep understanding, context, nuance – what I do know is hateful acts of terrorism like these are never justified," he added.



Johnson extended his heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their families grieving for their lost loved ones.

"I pray for compassion and resolve. I pray for all innocent lives," the actor concluded.

As per latest reports, Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been martyred and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave from the recent clashes.



The Palestinian interior ministry said most of the targets were "towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and many mosques."



Under the "complete siege" on the area, the Israeli defence ministry said it halted supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel to the enclave, raising extreme humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



