Shawn Levy says he doesn’t mind daughters’ ‘mild obsession’ with Taylor Swift

Shawn Levy recalled how he earned ‘cred’ with his daughters after he starred in Taylor Swift’s short film.

Levy, who is directing the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, brought along his daughters when he appeared in Swift’s 2021 project All Too Well: The Short Film.

“You have to understand, my daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24,” the acclaimed director, 55, told People Magazine. “So, Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives.”

He continued, “When she asked me to be in the video for All Too Well, and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life.”

The short-film starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The Midnight Rain singer, 33, whom Levy initially met through Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, asked him to play her father in the video.

“I’ve directed both of those actors respectively,” Levy said of the leads. “Dylan O’Brien in The Internship, and Sadie Sink in Stranger Things. But that was one of the few times that I’ve acted in the past 20 years. It was a very fun day.”

Levy shared that he managed to land his girls roles as guests at Sadie Sink’s birthday party — and it’s an experience he says they’ll certainly never forget.

Earlier this month, Levy attended the NFL game in New York with the singer and her famous pals.

“I have never witnessed, and will likely never again witness anything like I saw when I went to the football game with Taylor Swift,” he said with a laugh.

“You know what, as a dad of four girls, their collective fan-hood and mild obsession with Taylor is fine by me, because she's a good role model,” he continued.

“And most importantly, that woman wrote all of those songs herself. This is a true generational creative genius. She a force — and she's also a really fun hang.”