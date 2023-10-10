Kate Middleton showcases skill to excel in this profession other than being royal

Kate Middleton has proven her mettle as she expertly takes on royal engagements even with her recent promotion from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess of Wales.



Moreover, advisers at her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood share that the royal is a “joy to work with” during their engagements.

Professor Peter Fonagy, one of the advisors and Chief Executive of Anna Freud, told HELLO! that he doesn’t know anyone who does not enjoy working with her.

Noting that Kate is very observant, Professor Fonagy recalled a fond memory of working with her.

“She was at a table with the children having a good time, when one kid asked her ‘What team do you support?’ I saw her, kind of seeing whether she was going to answer or not,” he narrated.

“She then said ‘Chelsea,’ and I’m not sure if it was true or not, but it was the absolute right thing to say to this kid. And then I noticed that the kid had Chelsea colours on.”

He observed that given Kate’s principles involved at the time “she was the one who understood mental health.”

Professor Fonagy shared that Kate is capable of excelling at a particular profession, had she not been a royal.

“She’s just a brilliant interpersonal person – if she was a clinical psychologist, you would want to go to her to have therapy because you would feel that if she was interested in you, she was really interested in you, and that her mind wasn't on something else,” he explained.

“And as a researcher I would say her real talent is creativity. She’s very imaginative. I think she brings that from her previous training.”