Eminem, daughter Hailie Jade Scott cheer on hometown team in rare outing at NFL game

Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade Scott alongside made a rare outing at the Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday.

The Lose Yourself hitmaker was also accompanied by child Stevie, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/he/she, and his brother Nathan Mathers. Hailie’s fiancé, Evan McClintock, and rapper Denaun Porter also joined the group in their VIP suite for an afternoon of football.

The rapper, 50, took to his Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and footage of him at the at the game, “let's f--kin gooooo!!!!”

In the video clip, Slim Shady could be seen flexing his arms to cheer on for his hometown team.



Eminem shares three children — Alaina, 30, Hailie, 27, and Stevie, 21 — with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Hailie is the former couple’s only biological child.

Meanwhile, the Just a Little Shady podcast host, took to her own Instagram to share a glimpse in the outing with a nod to Taylor Swift’s appearance at her first Chiefs game.

Alongside the carousel shared onto Instagram, she captioned “Football, family, & seemingly ranch.



The outing marked a rare public appearance for Eminem, who still lives in his native Detroit.