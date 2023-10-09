Chris Martin throws rumored fiancée Dakota Johnson A-list birthday bash

Dakota Johnson rang in her 34th birthday with a star-studded bash thrown by her rumored fiancé Chris Martin.

The Coldplay singer took the actress out for an intimate dinner on the actual day, Oct. 4, and later went on to organize a party to celebrate her big day surrounded by her close friends over the weekend.

Martin’s son Moses, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, offered him an extra pair of hands to help him mark the day.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Yellow singer flaunted casual look in a pair of gray shorts, a long sleeve matching colored shirt layered with an insulated black vest.

Meanwhile, the teen sported a white T-shirt with rock band The 1975 illustrated on it, which he paired with gray pants.

Johnson’s former co-stars Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were also in attendance; newly-single Jodie Turner-Smith also broke cover to join in on the fun at the bash, while Jeremy Allen showed up with a bouquet of flowers alongside his two daughters.

Dakota and Chris sparked engagement rumors after the Persuasion star was spotted sporting an emerald on her ring finger during a birthday dinner with the singer last week.