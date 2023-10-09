Taylor Swift keeps relationship with Travis Kelce under wraps: 'No Labels,' sources say

Taylor Swift gears up for the upcoming leg of tour, sources close to the Grammy-winning artist reveal that she's not rushing to define her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is focusing her energy on tour preparations and not putting any labels on her romantic involvement.

An insider shared, "Taylor is starting to really prepare and focus on getting ready for the next leg of her tour.

Taylor is not putting a label on her and Travis' relationship." This stance echoes Taylor's desire to maintain a sense of freedom and light-heartedness in her personal life.

Romance rumors ignited when it was initially reported that Swift and Kelce had been "quietly hanging out" earlier in the fall.

The speculation intensified as Taylor attended two of the Kansas City Chiefs football games, where Travis Kelce plays, causing a flurry of excitement and discussion online.

Despite their continued time together, sources indicate that the relationship remains "still casual."

Both parties seem to be aligned in their desire to avoid any unnecessary pressure. The insider added, "Neither of them want any pressure. Taylor strictly wants to have fun. Travis is continuing to pursue Taylor and it’s going well."



