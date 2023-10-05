William forces Kate in uncomfortable situation: 'She's not ready yet'

Prince William, Kate Middleton Marriage 'at Odds' Amid Prince Harry Rift

Prince William and Kate Middleton have found themselves on the opposite ends of a battlefield regarding their feelings towards resolving feud with Prince Harry.

Prince William is reportedly open to mending fences with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, following his demand for apology with the Royal Family.

An insider shared with Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales “wants to improve his relationship with Harry,” however, the twosome is not in contact at the moment.

Hence, they expressed uncertainty over the prospective reunion.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is not looking to bury the hatchet with Harry or even his wife Meghan Markle anytime soon.

The source explained that Kate believes the rift is too deep to be resolved just yet. “Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” they told the outlet.

“There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at odds with the future monarchs since they announced their decision to quit the Firm in 2020.

Since then, the former royals have continued to level attacks against William, Kate, as well as King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.