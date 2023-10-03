Taylor Swift gets Donna Kelce’s blessings amid romance rumours

Taylor Swift appears to have gotten the seal of approval from Donna, mom of her rumoured beau, Travis Kelce.

Amid the pair’s rumoured romance, a source close to the Kelce family told People Magazine that Donna “likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

The dating rumours between the 12-time Grammy winner, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 33, began when Travis revealed he tried to give the singer his phone number during her Eras Tour concert in July 2023.

Swift fuelled the rumour mill when she was seen cheering on Travis alongside his mom, Donna at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, during late September.

The Cruel Summer singer was seen ecstatically celebrating with Donna as Travis scored a touchdown. The songstress once again attended the Chiefs game in New York, this time surrounded by her famous celebrity friends including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter among others.

At one point during the game, Donna and Blank Space singer reunited inside the VIP box to share some laughs and cheers. The two were seen hugging each other affectionately as Travis won the game that day.