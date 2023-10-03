Lily-Rose Depp spotted grabbing smoke with friends in cold-shoulder top

Lily-Rose Depp enjoying smoking with friends in LA.

Lily-Rose Depp was spotted in a cold-shoulder grey top and comfortably baggy jeans during a leisurely shopping spree in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lily-Rose appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she took a break to smoke with her friends.

This outing follows closely on the heels of Lily-Rose and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, being spotted hand in hand during a recent date night, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.

The actress and rapper, whose full name is Danielle Balbuena, were initially linked romantically back in February, and they were first seen together during Paris Fashion Week.

Lily-Rose Depp rocks in cold-shoulder ttop and baggy jeans.

In August, Lily-Rose made headlines by sharing some sizzling photos of herself with the 26-year-old entertainer on her Instagram, along with the hashtag #PDA and a caption that read, 'Me and my prince charming.'

They left no room for doubt about their romance, and in March, they publicly shared a passionate kiss on social media.

Since then, the couple's relationship has only grown stronger, with 070 Shake recently treating Lily-Rose to a romantic getaway in San Diego.

Lily-Rose has had her fair share of high-profile romances, having been previously linked to Elvis star Austin Butler and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, who is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner.