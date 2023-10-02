Parineeti Chopra reveals odd tradition from her wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra introduced a sports themed event as her pre-wedding festivity

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha introduced a unique pre-wedding ritual by organising a sports themed event.

The newlyweds dropped a fun video on their respective Instagram handles, highlighting some lively moments of game night between "Chopras vs Chadhas."

The 34-year-old Bollywood actress emphasised on celebrating happy moments with stress free rituals.

"Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas," the Hasee Toh Phasee actress wrote as caption.

On September 24, Parineeti tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

The bride and groom wore beautiful pastel colour traditional ensembles on their big day.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her reunion with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities including her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.



