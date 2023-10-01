Sonam Kapoor rubs shoulders with Usher at Paris Business of Fashion Gala

Sonam Kapoor poses for a sweet picture with Usher at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris

Sonam Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris on Saturday.



The Bollywood actress, globally known for her classic fashion sense, posed for a sweet photo with famous American singer, Usher.

The official Instagram page of BoF shared the B-town diva's beautiful picture, admiring her work as an artist.



The caption reads, "She [Sonam Kapoor] gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which earned her various best actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013."



For the event, the Neerja female lead donned a breath-taking white Valentino gown with orange colour neck detailing on it.



While keeping her makeup minimal, Sonam styled her hair with a middle part and accessorised her elegant look with a long dramatic earnings.

The 38-year-old fashion icon graced the prestigious event alongside several other renowned figures from the international fashion fraternity.

The renowned celebrities includes, Pharrell Williams, Karol G, Emily Ratajkowski, Troye Sivan, Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Jared Leto.



