Jessie James Decker wants Taylor Swift to ‘have fun’ till Travis Kelce’s romance last

Jessie James Decker shares a piece of advice for Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce's rumoured romance

Jessie James Decker shared a sweet relationship advice for Taylor Swift amid her dating rumours with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.



In conversation with Fox News Digital, the 35-year-old singer who is married to former football player, Eric Decker, advised the mega pop singer to 'have fun' during her relationship with the NFL athlete.



The American country pop singer who is expecting her fourth child, said, "I think I would just tell her, like, 'Have fun,' because you know what, she's never dated an athlete or a football player to my knowledge, and it is a different world."



While admiring her successful relationship with her husband, a former NFL alum, Jessie concluded by saying, "I think it's fun, clearly. I've been with this guy for 13 years."



From performing at her massively successful The Eras Tour to winning several awards at MTV VMAs, it has been an eventful year for Swift.



The Lover singer who broke up with long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at NFL game.

Later, Swift has seemingly confirmed her romance with Kelce as she was seen getting very cosy and close with him at a post-game party.



Reportedly, the 33-year-old singer will be attending the Sunday’s game to support her rumoured new flame.

