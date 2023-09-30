Inside U2's Sphere Show: Future of live music and euphoric journey

U2 opened the Las Vegas Sphere with a dazzling musical and visual odyssey before 18,000 fans. The show was a two-hour set that featured Achtung Baby in its entirety, as well as a selection of songs from other albums in the band's catalog.

The show began with U2 appearing on stage in front of a giant video screen that showed images of the band from throughout their career. The band then launched into Zoo Station, the opening track from Achtung Baby.

Throughout the show, U2 used the Sphere's technology to create a variety of stunning visuals.

For example, during the song Even Better Than the Real Thing, the screen showed a kaleidoscope of images that made it appear as if the floor was moving.

U2 also used the Sphere's audio system to create a truly immersive sound experience. The system allowed for pinpoint accuracy in terms of where sound was coming from.

This meant that fans could feel like they were right in the middle of the action, even if they were sitting in the back of the venue.

In addition to the music and visuals, U2 also used the Sphere's technology to create a more intimate connection with their fans.

U2 concert’s best moments