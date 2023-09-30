Meghan Markle plays 'gooseberry' with Prince Harry, royal family?

Meghan Markle allegedly drives a wedge between the royal family and Prince Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who allegedly drove a wedge between the royal family and Harry, is reportedly not in favour of reconciliation between the Duke and his relatives in the UK.



A source has claimed that the Duke of Sussex wants the freedom to frequently visit the UK as he yearns to spend time with his royal relatives in the palace, but his wife Meghan thinks differently.



The insider told Sunday Times that the only hurdle between Harry and his desire to go back to his home country is his American wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The source continued: "Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to. Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing."



They went on explaining why King Charles III's younger son and Prince William's brother, Harry, yearns to visit his homeland: "There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he'll want to be here a bit more.

Some royal experts and insiders also believe that Harry's frequent visits would pave a way towards his reunion with King Charles, Prince William or the rest of the royal family.

However, the insider also claimed that King Charles III's decision evacuate the US-based- couple from their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, added fuel to fire in already tense situation, adding the move has, somehow, angered Meghan if it did not happen the Duchess would have no issue with the Duke visiting UK.

"If they could have kept Frogmore, they would have done — it was the perfect setup for them. When he last stayed there, he did a whole load of clearing out, and he was sanguine about it but pretty sad," the source added.