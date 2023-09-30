George and Amal Clooney reveal surprising music taste of their six-year-old twins

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s six year old ‘headbanger’ twins love heavy metal

George Clooney and Amal Clooney were not prepared for their six-year-old twin children’s music taste.

Speaking to Access Hollywood during the Albie Awards, which was hosted for the second time by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Amal revealed that her husband had recently gotten their shared twins hooked on heavy metal music.

“[George] has started playing heavy metal music, actually,” the human rights lawyer admitted with her husband standing by her side.

George nodded along, saying, “The kids are listening to heavy metal. They’re headbangers.”

The Gravity star further added, “It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

Despite being a Hollywood A-lister, the humble father-of-two quipped, “Not that [Amal and I are] in any way musical. We have no musical talent… We ruined the gene pool for them.”

The couple, who has been married since 2014, seemingly left their kids with the babysitter while they attended the Albie Awards, which celebrates the “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do.”

Other names in the star-studded guest list included Anne Hathaway, Alicia Keys, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Moss.