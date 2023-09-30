Meghan Markle to face ‘challenging year’ amid ‘career-breaking’ move

Meghan Markle is contemplating her new move as she plans her career relaunch after her business fails, following the collapse of her podcast deal with Spotify in June.

There are speculations that the former Suits actress is planning to write an explosive memoir, following the success of her husband Prince Harry’s Spare.

While an autobiography could be her most-hyped career move, journalist Mark Boardman points out a major ‘dilemma’ over her future, given the consequences it entails.

“This is going to be the most challenging 12 months for her as she works out where she sits in the entertainment world,” Boardman told OK! Magazine. “Once that information is out there in print, there will be absolutely no coming back from it. This could literally be a career breaker.”

Meghan exited the royal family in 2020 and as a former member and her Hollywood past, there is “undoubtedly significant interest in her personal story.”

Boardman noted that Meghan “could make a substantial amount of money from her memoirs, ranging from several million dollars for the advance alone to tens of millions or more when accounting for royalties, international rights, and related opportunities.”

While, the memoir could end up being a lucrative deal, it may also damage her relationship permanently with the royal family, leaving no chance of reconciliation.