Taylor Swift using Travis Kelce for ‘good PR’ and ‘distraction’ from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines since last week after the musician attended last week football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 12-time Grammy winner was seen cheering for Kelce and then exiting the stadium with the athlete for the after-party dinner at a restaurant. Swift’s rumoured romance with Kelce follows after her month-long fling with the controversial The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

According to Catfish cohost Kamie Crawford, Swift is using the NFL player to distract from her previous fling with Healy. She said on an upcoming episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that the “PR for that went really bad and the PR for this is doing really well.”

“I used to love The 1975, still love some of the songs,” she said of Healy. “But he’s made some very problematic comments.”

“[Swift] was in a long-term relationship,” Crawford said. “Then she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t good. And I think people are skipping over that. I think people are thinking that, like, Healy was the rebound guy.”

The Anti-Hero singer and Healy sparked romance rumours May and shortly broke up in June.

Kelce has increasingly become popular among the Swifties especially after the viral sighting of the two together. Kelce also made his first public comments on the outing on his podcast, “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. She looked amazing.”

He added, “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.