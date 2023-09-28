Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz pack PDA at Paris Fashion Week

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz looked close at the Paris Fashion Week.



The couple was seen leaving together on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The duo, who appeared to be a ferocious matching pair in all black, were captured smiling and holding hands as they exited a Saint Laurent after-party.

Earlier in the day, Kravitz was spotted wearing the same black, oversized blazer over a black and white polka-dot, micro-mini dress at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

The YSL global beauty spokesperson, 34, accessorized her little black dress with pearl earrings, a matching clutch, and black patent leather slingback heels.

In a stylish black button-down shirt and matching black pants, 43-year-old Tatum matched his partner.

Following their attendance at the celebrity-studded wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New Jersey last month, the pair made an appearance in Paris.

Countless well-known people, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and others, attended the couple's wedding, including Kravitz and Channing.

In 2021, Tatum and Kravitz first crossed paths while producing her movie Pussy Island, which led to relationship rumors.

Tatum and Kravitz have chatted about each other in interviews despite never formally confirming their relationship. Tatum was even revealed to be following Kravitz's several Instagram fan accounts.