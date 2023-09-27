Prince Harry 'overshadows' King Charles in first year as monarch

Prince Harry was called out for 'overshadowing' King Charles in his first year as monarch.
Gareth Russell spoke to GB News about the monarch's approach amid his youngest son's public antics, in which he made explosive claims in his memoir Spare.
"It did mean a lot of his early months as King were overshadowed by the Duke of Sussex’s publicity," he said.
"And so I think when you factor all three of those things together, it's been fairly remarkable to see how consistently popular Charles III has remained in his first year as King."
He also lauded King Charles for his ability to handle his political front despite the monarch's apolitical rule.
"I also think he's managed to hold support from across the political spectrum.
"Which is also very much to his credit."
