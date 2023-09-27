Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to drop royal titles to beat Kate, William in their own rights?

Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to stay out of "royal frame" to prove that they have earned all the fame without using their royal cards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't rely on the royal status in future as they have now become celebrities, a royal author has claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to pursue their own work, are now in a position to let go of their royal associations once and for all, Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen, told Express US.



The royal columnist went on: "I think it's unlikely ever to see Meghan in the same frame as William and Kate. I don't think she's comfortable with them because they're not comfortable with her. I think it's basically Harry's appearances that will matter now, not her."

The royal commentator also claimed that the Sussexes have become "celebrities in their own right" and no longer need to trade on their royal status.

Irving's comments gave birth to many questions and sparked a new debate on social media, with some royal fans asking:" You mean, they are going to drop their royal titles."

Another chimed in: "Oh yeah! they do not need to use their royal cards anymore."

Meghan and Harry have made multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, in which they exposed the inner workings of royal life. The Duke created more buzz with the release of his memoir Spare earlier, making a number of bombshell claims about his time in the Firm.