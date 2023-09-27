Ben Affleck gets close to Jennifer Garner 'again' after 'co-parenting duties'

Ben Affleck spends quality time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as he co-parents their children

Ben Affleck appeared to be in a good mood as he was spotted giving a ride to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner after co-parenting duties in Santa Monica, California.



The former couple who often made headlines because of their 'car meetups' were recently pictured together on Tuesday morning.



The Gone Girl actor who celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Jennifer Lopez in July, donned a grey long-sleeved top, blue jeans and white shoes.



On the other hand, the 51-year-old’s ex wore a long-sleeved black top paired with black pants and sunglasses.

In other pictures, the duo, who was seated in Affleck's car, appeared to be in a good mood.

As the pictures of the 'very friendly exes' circulated online, fans could not help but shared their opinions on the cosy car meetings.

A fan wrote, "Omg! Co-parents in a car together."

"Being married to the other Jennifer is making him appreciate the first Jennifer," another chimed in.

Earlier, the ex-couple was spotted cosying up to each other in the Air director's car while their daughter, Seraphina was seated in the passenger seat.

Their affectionate display raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.