Patrick J. Adams hints at Meghan Markle’s comeback in 'Suits' reboot

Patrick J. Adams drops pictures of his co-stars from Suits featuring Meghan Markle

Patrick J. Adams left fans enthralled by dropping some exciting behind-the-scenes photos from the set of hit legal drama, Suits, featuring Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.



The Old School actor dropped hints of Duke of Sussex’s wife acting comeback in the popular web series reboot version.

Patrick first shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, "Let’s get serious. Seriously."

In his next post, the 42-year-old dropped a picture of Meghan and their co-star Sarah Rafferty, seemingly from the set of Suits.

"I miss my friends," he wrote as a caption.

Later, the actor shared monochrome pictures featuring the cast of the drama featuring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Max Topplin.

Several fans are speculating the possible return of the popular drama series with it's tenth season.

A fan wrote, "Don’t give us hopes. Is Suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility."



"I absolutely loved Meghan as Rachel Zane. And I really enjoyed you and Meghan's chemistry as Mike and Rachel on Suits," another chimed in.

An excited fan wrote, "This show needs Reboot. I miss the show."

The first episode of Suits aired on June 23, 2011 and the drama’s nine seasons achieved remarkable success from across the world.

Meghan who played the love interest of Patrick in the show, left the drama series in 2017 due to her marriage with Prince Harry.