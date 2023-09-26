Late Sinéad O’Connor’s unreleased track makes debut

Sinéad O’Connor’s unreleased track debuts first time since her death

Sinéad O’Connor’s unreleased track The Magdalene Song has been premiered on BBC's psychological thriller, The Woman in the Wall, on Sunday after two months of death.

“The first half of the track is completely heartbreaking, and the second half is pure defiance," Northern Irish musician and composer David Holmes told The Guardian before the finale broadcast.

“I stripped the song away to just Sinéad’s voice and then let the full power come in for the second half," Holmes continued. "It’s incredible how the meaning of the song came together with this story. It was just meant to be. There’s a certain magic when you bring music to an emotive story.”

Holmes claims that O'Connor granted the producers permission to utilise the tune before filming had started.

“Sinéad sanctioned the track for use before they had even started shooting, and when the producers heard it they were amazed to have something so strong,” reflected Holmes.

The series chronicles the anguish that a lady suffered while she was a ward there. On November 1, Showtime and Paramount+ will premiere the series in the United States.

The infamous Magdalene laundries in Ireland, a residence for unmarried, expectant women, and sex workers that was supervised by nuns, are the subject of Joe Murtagh's series, which stars Ruth Wilson.