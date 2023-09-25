Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to announce big news after scrapping podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may unveil some big plans in the near future possibly announcing a joint venture after seemingly chasing solo careers paths.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted in several outings together. However, the former Suits actress has particularly kept on the down low letting Harry take ‘centre stage.’ This may be an indicator that there is something in the works, Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers pointed out to Sky News.

“What is next for Meghan – she has sort of moved into the background,” Myers suggested. “We haven’t seen too much of Meghan in recent months.”

He continued, “We have seen quite a lot of Harry of course back for the coronation, riding solo – and then back just a few weeks ago, tying in with the late Queen’s passing.”

Myers speculated the “next stage” for the couple and what is on the horizon in terms of business for the couple noting that they “need to make an awful, awful lot of money to keep their newfound California lifestyle afloat.”

Meghan could be in talks with “Hollywood bigwigs, trying to get their new latest projects off the ground” and Myers pointed that “there’s normally some things cooking” when the couple is involved.

After the fallout of their Spotify deal in May, Meghan officially scrapped the podcast despite having plans to revive it.

Myers surmised that since the last one didn’t work out, the Sussexes might be regrouping for their next release, which will be create a lot of buzz nonetheless.