Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are NOT 'living together,' Sources say

[embed_video1 url=videoid: 6334628764112 style=center playertype=bc]

Ariana Grande's recent whereabouts have sparked curiosity, and persistent rumors have circulated regarding her living arrangement with her new beau Ethan Slater.

While they may not be 'officially residing together,' there have been whispers that Ethan Slater has been spending a considerable amount of time at her place but is not living with her.



Adding fuel to the speculation, an observant reader of the popular Deuxmoi platform provided firsthand insights into their living situation.

The source confidently affirmed, "That's true. I live close to Ariana Grande and have seen both her and Ethan around a lot."

This insider account sheds some light on the dynamic between Ariana and her new partner, Ethan Slater, and keeps fans eager for any updates on their relationship.

Ethan Slater's presence in New York City aligns with his upcoming Broadway show, Spamalot, which explains his current location in the bustling city.

However, recent sightings have piqued curiosity about his relationship with Ariana Grande.

On September 22nd, Ariana, Ethan, and Ariana's brother Frankie Grande were all spotted together at the enchanting Disney World in Orlando.

While it appears they enjoyed a magical long weekend at the Mickey Mouse house, the question of whether Ariana and Ethan are officially cohabiting remains unanswered.