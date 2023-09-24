 
Sunday September 24, 2023
By Web Desk
September 24, 2023
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde setting good example for estranged couples

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are setting a good example for estranged couples as the exes were spotted together while cheering on their son Otis, nine, as he played soccer.

The ex-couple maintains a harmonious co-parenting relationship with their children, including their six-year-old daughter, Daisy.

The director of Booksmart, aged 39, opted for a relaxed look in high-rise jeans and a yellow t-shirt. She accessorized with a green scarf around her neck and sported sunglasses as she enthusiastically raised her arms.

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde setting good example for estranged couples?

As for the star of Ted Lasso, aged 48, he donned a white hoodie paired with navy blue pants, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses, all while wearing a smile as he observed the action on the field.

Both parents have shared special moments with their kids on their social media since their split.