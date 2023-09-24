Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde setting good example for estranged couples?

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are setting a good example for estranged couples as the exes were spotted together while cheering on their son Otis, nine, as he played soccer.
The ex-couple maintains a harmonious co-parenting relationship with their children, including their six-year-old daughter, Daisy.
The director of Booksmart, aged 39, opted for a relaxed look in high-rise jeans and a yellow t-shirt. She accessorized with a green scarf around her neck and sported sunglasses as she enthusiastically raised her arms.
As for the star of Ted Lasso, aged 48, he donned a white hoodie paired with navy blue pants, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses, all while wearing a smile as he observed the action on the field.
Both parents have shared special moments with their kids on their social media since their split.
