Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde setting good example for estranged couples

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are setting a good example for estranged couples as the exes were spotted together while cheering on their son Otis, nine, as he played soccer.

The ex-couple maintains a harmonious co-parenting relationship with their children, including their six-year-old daughter, Daisy.

The director of Booksmart, aged 39, opted for a relaxed look in high-rise jeans and a yellow t-shirt. She accessorized with a green scarf around her neck and sported sunglasses as she enthusiastically raised her arms.

As for the star of Ted Lasso, aged 48, he donned a white hoodie paired with navy blue pants, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses, all while wearing a smile as he observed the action on the field.

Both parents have shared special moments with their kids on their social media since their split.