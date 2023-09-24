Eminem’s ‘grounded’ adopted daughter makes millionaire rap legend dad proud

Alaina Marie Mathers, Eminem’s adopted daughter, has carved out her own path away from the spotlight, fulfilling her rap mogul dad’s wishes.

Alaina, who is actually Eminem’s niece from ex-wife Kimberly Scott’s late sister, is working as an esthetician at a hair salon and spa near her home in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

In pictures obtained by The US Sun, the 30-year-old esthetician could be seen working her shift as she tended to a female customer, walking her through a brochure before hugging her goodbye.

The down-to-earth Alaina donned a standard workplace attire as she left the salon after a long day’s work: a casual long-sleeve cream sweatshirt paired with black pants.

According to the outlet, Alaina has a “great rapport” with her clients, and even has her name listed on the salon’s website.

Eminem, who recently walked Alaina down the aisle, took “full custody” of Alaina in the early 2000s as her mother, who passed away in 2016, struggled with drug use.

The Rap God artist, who fondly calls her Lainey, even immortalised Alaina in his 2004 heartfelt tribute to his daughters, Mockingbird, rapping, “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he?/ Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it/ We’re all we got in this world.”

On a 2020 episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, The Lose Yourself rapper expressed pride for his children, noting how important it was for him to keep them “grounded” while growing up with famous parents.

Alaina, who is the oldest of Eminem’s three children with Kim, has also expressed her gratitude for her father.

“I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my dad. I’m beyond blessed,” Alaina told People magazine earlier this month.