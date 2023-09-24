Serena Williams wants to give Kim Kardashian racquet holding lessons?

Serena Williams is offering Kim Kardashian racquet-holding lessons.

The reality star flaunted her iconic curves to her massive Instagram following with a series of captivating images.

The SKIMS Founder, 42, stunned in a petite pink chanel bikini, featuring the brand's signature interlocking Cs logo in a softer pink hue.

Kim shared tennis court snaps, showcasing her oiled-up physique, and sports a sleek raven braid. Embracing barbie-core chic, Kim dons a coordinated pink coverup, grasping an adorable pink Chanel bag. Completing the look with rose-tinted sunglasses, a pastel pink manicure, pedicure, and layered cross necklaces.

Serena Williams had a little fun in the comments, writing: 'Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly, I have to give you lessons lol,' adding two heart eye emojis.



Former NFL player Cory Hall commented: 'Pink Kim is ICONIC,' and Lala Kent left four pink heart emojis as her comment.

Other comments complimented her on her legs and body, called her Queen, and offered to either come to play tennis with her or teach her how to play.

The Kardashians star's pink bikini post comes after she faced some doubt and backlash after she shared a photo of a sunset painting she claimed was painted by her 10-year-old daughter, North.