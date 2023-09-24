Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cut ties with Royal Family?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer need to rely on the Royal Family to sustain their influence.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Clive Irving affirmed the former royals have established their status as celebrities "in their own right," and no longer have to associate themselves to the Royal Family for future dealings.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their position as working royals back in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since repeatedly thrown shade on the Firm in a slew of media appearances, including Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released earlier this year.

"Harry and Meghan's celebrity used to rest on the former's connection to the Royal Family, but they've now been celebrities in their own right for so long that they don't need to trade on that anymore. That's no longer part of their lives," shared the The Last Queen with the outlet.

Hence, Irving suggested it is "unlikely we'll ever see Meghan in the same frame as Prince William and Princess Kate again."

"Meghan doesn't want to be accused of embarrassing his [Harry's] father or being a burden on the monarchy," the royal author claimed.