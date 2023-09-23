Savannah Chrisley ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles passes away in motorcycle crash 

Nic Kerdiles, former Anaheim Ducks NHL player, tragically passes away at 29 in a Nashville motorcycle accident early on Saturday morning.
According to TMZ, Kerdiles died from injuries in an accident at around 3:30am Saturday morning.
Reports indicate that Kerdiles struck the side of a BMW. The driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately and he was transported to a local hospital.
Police say there were no signs of impairment from either Kerdiles or the driver of the other vehicle.
Kerdiles had posted a picture of himself on a motorbike on his Instagram story on Saturday night, captioned 'night rider'.
He had previously been engaged to Savannah Chrisley.
