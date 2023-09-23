 
close
Saturday September 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Savannah Chrisley ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles passes away in motorcycle crash

He had previously been engaged to Savannah Chrisley

By Web Desk
September 23, 2023
Savannah Chrisley ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles passes away in motorcycle crash
Savannah Chrisley ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles passes away in motorcycle crash 

Nic Kerdiles, former Anaheim Ducks NHL player, tragically passes away at 29 in a Nashville motorcycle accident early on Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, Kerdiles died from injuries in an accident at around 3:30am Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that Kerdiles struck the side of a BMW. The driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately and he was transported to a local hospital.

Savannah Chrisley ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles passes away in motorcycle crash

Police say there were no signs of impairment from either Kerdiles or the driver of the other vehicle.

Kerdiles had posted a picture of himself on a motorbike on his Instagram story on Saturday night, captioned 'night rider'.

He had previously been engaged to Savannah Chrisley. 