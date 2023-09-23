Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin lay bare wedding plans after secret engagement

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are going to take their sweet time getting married.

The loved-up couple revealed they have been engaged for two months during an appearance on an episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Oldish, shortly after announcing their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Friday, Sept. 22.

Speaking to People at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on the same day, Burgess and Green shared that haven't talked about taking the next step "at all."

"We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we're in no rush,” Burgess explained. “Honestly, I'm so grateful to be able to say he's my fiancé, not my boyfriend now.”

The couple first linked together in 2020, and are parents to son Zane Walker, 1.

Meanwhile, Green is also a father to sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and son Kassius Lijah, 21, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

“We have a 15-month-old now. She's honestly a mother to the other kids that are at the house, and it got to that point where it was like, it's not doing justice to what our relationship is,” shared the Beverly Hills 90210 alum.