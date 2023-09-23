Meghan Markle is having second thoughts about writing tell-all memoir

file footage

Meghan Markle is left to make a major decision regarding her plans to follow into the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry, and pen a memoir of her own.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Christine Ross revealed the Duchess of Sussex can risk further damaging her image if she goes through with her plans to author an autobiographical book.

"I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell," she said.

However, Ross suggested if the Suits alum focuses on her own journey to stardom, rather then her course of life after becoming a Duchess of Sussex, "she might win some favour back from the public as well."

Regardless, the expert noted her potential memoir could be a "huge commercial success," owing to people's unbirdled curiosity about her life.

The Duke of Sussex was welcomed with a substantial backlash following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

The autobiography tackled Prince's early life as a royal, the timeline of his relationship with Meghan, as well as his grievances from the Royal Family, including brother Prince William and father King Charles since moving to the U.S. in 2020.