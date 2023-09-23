Gisele Bundchen opens up about ‘hyperventilating’ challenges early on in modelling career

Gisele Bundchen has recently opened up the struggles in the early days of her modelling career.



Speaking on CBS News Sunday Morning, Gisele, who joined modelling industry in the 90s, admitted, “You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn't breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt like suffocated.”

Gisele, who is a mother of two, remembered, “I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid, I would be stuck on the elevator, and I'd be hyperventilating.”

“You know when you can't breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?” continued the 43-year-old.

To this, the host asked Gisele, “Did you really think about jumping?” And she responded, “Yeah. For, like, a second.”

For the unversed, Gisele entered modelling in 1996 during New York Fashion Week, and then followed by starring in campaigns for various luxurious brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and Versace in the 90s.

She appeared on Vogue Paris in 1998 cover and later in 1999, she also had her first US Vogue cover and then earned the VH1 Vogue Model of the Year Awards in the same year.

Meanwhile, Gisele also worked in movies including Taxi and The Devil Wears Prada.