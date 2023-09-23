Travis Barker's son Landon debuts new single with dad on drums

Landon Barker, 19, son of Travis Barker dropped his first track, Friends with Your EX, on Friday. The Blink-182 drummer and producer are featured in his debut single, which is available on his father's record label, DTA Records.

On Landon's first debut, Barker demonstrates that he is moving in the pop-punk direction. The new song's loud chorus and Barker's distinctive harsh drumming make it an alt-rock song that begs to be screamed along to.

The song lyrics explore a messy teenage fling. “I was friends with your ex / You were with him when we met / Guеss he hasn't found out yet / But I know he's gonna kill mе when he sees me with you,” the rocker sings.

The song was released by Barker along with a music video featuring his 19-year-old girlfriend and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.



The vocalist can be seen fantasising about his bandmate's fiancée, played by D'Amelio, in the distinctly Southern Californian music video, which includes garage band practise, top-down cars, skate sessions, and house parties.

Chazdon Jeffery, a model, as well as TikTok stars Carl Dawson, Joe Chavez, Michael Tua, and Zack Lugo are examples of Gen Z talent.

The pop-punk artist, that Barker shares with ex-Shanna Moakler, teased his new song in a TikTok video featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

“We had to run it up! @Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” he captioned the upload.