Sharna Burgess says 'yes' to Brian Austin Green: 'Most perfect, Beautiful moment'

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, a Dancing With The Stars alum who participated in the 30th season premiered in September 2021, are finally engaged now.



The couple started dating in 2020, and are parents to son Zane Walker, announced the development on Friday's episode of the Oldish podcast on iHeartRadio.

Burgess, 38, revealed to podcast host Randy Spelling that they had been waiting two months to announce their engagement. Burgess said that Green, 50, "did the thing" at a surprise birthday celebration he threw in June.

"I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it,' " Green remembered. Burgess "never saw it coming," she said.

The couple explained that other guests remained at their home as the celebration continued into the night. Green once informed Burgess that he had something for her to see upstairs. Burgess initially believed that something was wrong, but after being shown inside their bedroom, she started to feel as though "This is a moment."

Green gathered his kids, one of whom was Journey River, 7, who was holding a red Cartier box. The actor then grabbed the box away from his son, whom he shares with his former spouse Megan Fox.

Burgess recalled that in a loved-up moment, he asked while opening the box, "Will you spend the rest of your life with us?"

Burgess admitted to Spelling that she had no notion. and was utterly taken aback by the proposal.

"Of course, I said yes," the pro dancer said, adding that it was the "most perfect, beautiful moment" because the children were included.

The couple's children were with them at every point of the engagement and are very happy with the development.