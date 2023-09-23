Leonardo DiCaprio dating model Vittoria Ceretti, rumours confirmed: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio has found love in a new beau in life.



According to Page Six, the 48-year-old A-lister has a committed relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti.

Recent sightings of the duo both domestically and overseas have led to rumours that they may have been having a light-hearted summer affair.

A source close to the couple, however, said that they are in for a serious relationship.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the insider reveals.

On August 9, DiCaprio and Ceretti made their first appearance in public at a club outing in Ibiza, Spain.

In an video reported by Page Six, the Titanic actor and Italian beauty can be seen getting intimate and having a good time together at the Ibiza club.

A few weeks after their club romp in Spain, the couple made the decision to travel to California for a much more sedate meeting.

While out and about in Santa Barbara, DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen grabbing ice cream and iced coffee.

Since then, DiCaprio and Ceretti have brought their romance to the UK. Just last week, a witness saw the couple together at the Vogue World: London celebration.