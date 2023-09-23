Arnold Schwarzenegger steps out after Anna Richardson recalls ‘harassment’ allegations

Arnold Schwarzenegger stepped out after TV host Anna Richardson recalled her ‘harassment’ allegations.

The 76-year-old actor known for his role in The Terminator was photographed attending an Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany on Thursday.

This appearance followed allegations by British TV presenter Anna Richardson, who claimed that the actor had groped her, leading to her being ostracized in her industry for two years. She also filed a libel lawsuit against him.

The Austrian-born star was dressed in traditional Oktoberfest attire, sporting a brown coat over a black shirt and Bavarian Herren Lederhosen as he entered the venue. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, aged 48, who is a physical therapist.

Milligan wore a magenta dirndl dress over a long-sleeved white top, with her blonde hair down and a joyful expression as they both enjoyed the event, which has become an annual tradition for the True Lies star.

The outing came less than a day after Richardson, 52, said that she was out of work for two years after she accused Schwarzenegger of groping her, and subsequently sued him for libel.

The Naked Attraction presenter reflected on the professional fallout she faced when she appeared on Simply Be's Shaping Success YouTube series.

Richardson said that Schwarzenegger touched her breast when she interviewed him on ITV series Big Screen in 2000 while he was promoting his new film, The Sixth Day.

Richardson initially made the claims in an October 2, 2003 report from the Los Angeles Times that quoted six women as saying the film star had past groped them when Schwarzenegger was running for governor of California.

She told the paper that in previous encounters the actor had been 'a perfect gentleman' but said the interview at The Dorchester hotel in London 'was quite different.