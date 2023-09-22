Pregnant Lucy Watson shares story of her ‘miracle baby’

Pregnant Lucy Watson shares the story of her ‘miracle baby’

After revealing her pregnancy earlier this week, Lucy Watson has now opened up about her fertility journey.

The 32-year-old former Made In Chelsea star shared the delightful announcement on Wednesday via Instagram, where she and her 34-year-old husband, James Dunmore, can be seen on holiday in Mykonos, with his hand lovingly resting on her growing bump.

Following the reveal, she returned to the photosharing site on Friday to host a Q&A with fans about her baby journey, in which she revealed they 'had their struggles' over 'the past few years' and were faced with 'bad news after bad news'.

She wrote: 'There were times when it felt like bad news after bad news, it was never ending and the light at the end of the tunnel felt faint...

'We have seen so many specialists over the last few years and there were times when I wasn't sure if this could ever happen for us. We know there are people out there who have it was worse and for everyone struggling, I see you and feel your pain.'

Lucy and James married in a lavish ceremony in 2021 after meeting on the reality show and on Tuesday revealed they are set to become three.