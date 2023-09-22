Future King Prince William warned of greater challenge ahead

Prince William, who has won the hearts of Americans with his sensible and smart strategy during his trip to the US, has been warned of a greater challenge ahead.



The Prince of Wales, who is aware of his popularity on both sides of the Atlantic, has been dubbed as the man who has "won over Americans of all stripes", by Michael R Bloomberg.

Cameron Walker, in his piece of writing to GB News, has claimed that the future King won the hearts of Americans but a greater challenge looms over the heir to the British throne.

He explained, citing the excited American who meet the Prince, how down to earth he is, despite his global fame. In a recent Gallop poll William was named as the most popular public figure to unite Americans.

The British government, according to Walker, might see him as an asset to promote 'Brand Great Britain' in a post-Brexit world, explaining that meeting the son of Princess Diana could be more appealing than a dry politician.



Since becoming heir apparent, William's workload has increased significantly, but this hasn't stopped him from continuing with his passions and legacy projects.

But with two trips to the USA in the space of a year, and zero trips to countries in the Commonwealth, how well is he perceived in nations where (one day) he will be Head of State?



William and Princess Catherine's 2021 Caribbean tour was partly overshadowed by calls for an apology and reparations for the historic, transatlantic slave trade. The Prince also received some criticism for not attending the Women's World Cup Final in Australia earlier this year, although it is thought this was partly due to environmental reasons.



Walker suspects it would not have gone down well if William flew halfway across the world for one football match.

Prince George's father has received love from Americans, but a big challenge for William is coming up with a strategy to win over the hearts of several nations where he will one day rule as King, according to the writer.

Undoubtedly, fans have created a strong online community of 'Will and Kate lovers' on social media. As well as America, William is the most popular royal in the United Kingdom.