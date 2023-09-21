Britney Spears’ hit movie Crossroads to re-release in cinemas in October

Britney Spears’ 2002 movie Crossroads will return to the theatres in October.

According to Variety, the movie will be re-released in cinemas around the world on October 23 and 25 at the same time when the singer’s new tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, will also be published on October 24.

The outlet reported that the 2002 movie will play in 875 theatres across 24 countries, which also incorporate two Spears songs that were part of the movie but not on the big screen.

The re-release of teen drama also includes “the launch of a Crossroads merchandise line, encompassing movie-inspired tops, sweats and jackets".

“We are excited to create an opportunity for fans to enjoy this highly sought-after film in cinemas, and to rally in support of Britney telling her story in her upcoming memoir release,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing in a statement shared by Variety.

Spears’ movie, which is written by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tamra Davis, was a story of three childhood friends who rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip.

“I recently rewatched ‘Crossroads’ and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen,” remarked Davis.

Gushing over the singer, Davis explained, “Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters. We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame.”

“I’m so grateful that ‘Crossroads’ will be available so people can see Britney shine again,” added the director.