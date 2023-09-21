Inside Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler 'very secure' relationship

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been together for two years

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are set for a long-term romance.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that twosome are understanding of each other’s busy schedules, hence they have a “very secure relationship.”

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” the insider spilled. "They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by."

Despite their “packed schedules,” the source shared the pair “spend as much time together as they can.”

“Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way,” the insider explained.

Kaia and Austin have been linked together for two years, however, the duo has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, with rare public sightings together.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, and have sporadically been spotted out and about on intimate date nights.

In an interview with GQ last year, the Elvis star shut down discourse about his relationship, saying, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that.”

“But thank you for providing the space,” he added at the time.