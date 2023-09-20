King Charles, Queen Camilla receive hero's welcome in France, witness spectacular flypast in Paris

King Charles and Queen Camilla received warm welcome in France as they touched down in Paris on their first state visit on Wednesday, the royal couple's trip kicked off with a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe.

The King and Queen, visiting Paris and Bordeaux six months after the trip was rescheduled because of widespread rioting, were given a guard of honour as they began a three-day state visit.

The King and Queen were treated to a flypast by the Patrouille de France, and the Red Arrows as the 74-year-old British monarch took part in a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe in the centre of the capital.



The Queen appears to be getting on very well with Brigitte Macron, who is a very warm person and also a keen admirer of the British Royal Family. The King and Queen later sat down for an audience with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife at the Elysée Palace.

Royal family shared new videos and photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla's arrival and their welcome on their official Social media accounts, captioning: "An incredible welcome at the Arc de Triomphe to formally kick-off."

The King and Queen were greeted by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte. The two leaders Macron and Charles have forged a close bond, with shared interests in climate change and the environmental.

The King and the President will proceed into the Salon Doré room, situated at the centre of the Palace, for their meeting.

King Charles's trip will be filled with many personal touches and moments of symbolism as the UK and France seek to rebuild ties tested by the bitter and chaotic years following Britain's exit from the European Union.

