Inside Jennifer Aniston's friends circle: Courtney Cox, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon and more

Jennifer Aniston inner circle is based on a close-knit group of friends who have been there for her through thick and thin.

From her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, actor Adam Sandler, actress Reese Witherspoon, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

That said, there are a few people who Aniston considers to be her closest friends. These are the people she can always count on for support, no matter what.

Courteney Cox

Aniston and Cox have been friends for over 30 years, and they're practically sisters. They're always there for each other, no matter what. In 2019, Aniston was the godmother to Cox's daughter, Coco.

Lisa Kudrow

Aniston is also very close to Kudrow. They've been friends since they were both cast on Friends, and they've remained close ever since. In 2019, Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow reunited for a special episode of Friends on HBO Max.

Adam Sandler

Sandler and Aniston have been friends for over 20 years. They met in the early 1990s, and they've starred in several films together, including Murder Mystery and Just Go with It.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Aniston have been friends for over 15 years. They met in the late 1990s, and they've bonded over their shared love of acting and their sense of humor.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel and Aniston have been friends for over 10 years. They met in the early 2000s, and they've supported each other's careers ever since. Aniston has been a guest on Kimmel's talk show many times over the years.





What makes Aniston's inner circle so special?

There are a few things that make Aniston's inner circle so special. First, they're all incredibly supportive of her. They're always there for her, no matter what she's going through.

Second, they all make her laugh. Aniston has said that she loves being around her friends because they make her laugh until her sides hurt.

Third, they're all very private. Aniston is very protective of her personal life, and she trusts her inner circle to respect that.