Prince Jackson reflects on father Michael Jackson’s ‘insecurity’

Prince Jackson is speaking out about the skin problem that made his father, Michael Jackson, lose confidence.



The King of Pop's eldest child, 26, discussed his father's experience with vitiligo with host Mike Tyson during an appearance on the podcast.

Vitiligo is a chronic condition that frequently results from genetics or a change in the immune system and causes patches of skin to lose their pigmentation, giving these areas a milky white appearance.

“When I was younger, he was always explaining to me, speaking about that,” said Prince. “I think it was even in the autopsy report. I think the cause of it is up for speculation, but it’s either vitiligo or some form of lupus contributed to the vitiligo.”

Prince further added noting that the condition causes his father anxiety. “He had a lot of insecurity around, kind of looking blotchy in his appearance,” said Prince. “So he wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance, to help with his security on his physical appearance.”

Michael Jackson had once addressed the condition himself in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1993.

“I have a skin disorder the pigmentation of my skin. It is something I cannot help,” the singer, who died in 2009, said at the time.

“When people make up stories that I don't want to be who I am, it hurts me. It's a problem for me. I can't control it. But what about all the millions of people who sit in the sun to become darker, to become other than what they are? Nobody says nothing about that.”