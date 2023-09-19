Hailee Steinfeld supports beau Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills game: See

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sparked romance rumors in May

Hailee Steinfeld came out in support of her beau Josh Allen at his game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Monday, Sept. 17.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Hawkeye actress enjoying a day-out with her friends as Allen led his team Buffalo Bill to a marvelous victory at the game.

Steinfeld decked out in a Bills jersey and tried staying under the radar by donning a red baseball cap.

One of the clips showed the actress cheering on Allen following their win.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date night in May.

The NFL player also shut down discourse on his love life back in July when asked about the dating rumors. "no comment," he said.

Allen went on to slam paparrazi for leaking photos from the twosome’s Mexico getaway.

"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the athlete said last month. "They were on a boat. I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Despite having a high profile dating life, Steinfeld has largely remained mum about her private shenanigans.

"I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life," she told Us Weekly in 2018.

"I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me."