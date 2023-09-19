Gigi Hadid ‘still in touch’ with Leonardo DiCaprio as he dates her friend

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may have called it quits their on-off romance, but the two are still connected cordially.

The Titanic alum and the supermodel are “still in touch” are “not together anymore,” per an insider cited by Us Weekly.

The source also noted that DiCaprio, 48, “really saw himself dating” Hadid, 28, however, she chose to focus on her daughter Khai, who turns three on Tuesday, September 19.

Gigi Hadid shares her toddler with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she dated on and off for six years until they finally split in 2021. Taylor Swift’s close pal was first linked to the Oscar-winning actor in September 2022.

The insider added that the Guest in Residence founder’s “first priority is her child” as she is taking on more work which allows her to spend more time with her child. Similarly, she “doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time.”

The model is “wants someone to be hands-on and a partner” which is why she “doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child.”

Apart from her daughter, Gigi also was also “concerned” about the frequent travels of the Wolf of Wall Street actor and the “temptation” that come with it. The split was more of Gigi’s decision.

However, the split seemed to be amicable as Gigi still loves Leo “as a friend and person.”

DiCaprio seemingly moved on with Hadid’s pal Vittoria Ceretti in August, as he was spotted in PDA-filled outing.