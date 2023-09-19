Olivia Wilde high fives, hugs ex Jason Sudeikis at son Otis’ soccer game

Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis seem to keep their bond strong for their son Otis, over his soccer game over the weekend.



The happy former couple was seen in a snapshot taken at the occasion giving each other a high-five while standing together.

They were both wearing casual clothing. The former cast member of Saturday Night Live and the director and star of Don't Worry Darling joined together for their child for the second time this month.

The couple also share a 6-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Earlier this month, Wilde and Sudeikis spent the afternoon supporting Otis, and they even hugged while standing side by side while watching the game.

In the midst of their custody dispute, the couple, who broke off their engagement in November 2020, has maintained a friendly relationship.

It was revealed in April that Wilde was requesting that Sudeikis begin paying child support for their two children, saying that despite the fact that "he earns significantly more than" her, she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children."