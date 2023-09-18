Jennifer Lopez takes a romantic stroll in LA with Ben Affleck amid cheating allegations

Jennifer Lopez shares PDA-filled moment with husband Ben Affleck in LA

Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck, were seen sharing a loving moment as the couple enjoyed a shopping spree at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The Boy Next Door actress was seen holding her husband by the waist, whereas, the Gone Girl actor kept a protective arm around her wife.



The couple shared some PDA-filled moments amid reports of Affleck's seemingly romantic car date with ex Jennifer Garner.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former couple, was seen embracing in the car, after they picked up one of their daughter, Seraphina, in Los Angeles on Friday.



However, the recent outing of Affleck and Lopez shut down the rumours of marital troubles.

The Deep Water actor and the Jenny From the Block singer rekindled their early 2000s flame in 2021 and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this July.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez shared some adorable pictures from her wedding and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

"One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind," the 54-year-old wrote.



